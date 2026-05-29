Pipe leak causes flooding in Marine Terrace, water supply to 12 HDB units disrupted

Residents of Marine Terrace were greeted with the sight of brown water pooling around their estate on Thursday (May 28) morning, according to a video uploaded to TikTok by user Nicklawj.

In the 27-second video, Nicklawj documents the extent of the flooding, beginning with a view of the area around a HDB block at 8am.

The water pooled past kerb-level and seemed deepest around a construction site near Block 50A Marine Terrace. Water can also be seen spewing out from what is presumably a drain nearby.

A supermarket in the estate was also affected by the flooding, with water stagnating under shelves.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Singapore's national water agency PUB said it was alerted to a pipe leak next to Block 54 Marine Terrace at around 7.50am.

The leak then caused water to flow to surrounding areas.

Water supply to 12 units in the block was disrupted for around three hours.

PUB distributed water bags to affected residents and deployed service crew to determine the location of the leak and carry out repairs.

"We also worked with Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council to clean up the surrounding area," PUB said.

The leak was located within an hour and repairs were completed by the evening.

[[nid:735494]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com