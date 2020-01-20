Pirates on sampans loot barge twice in Singapore Strait

The tugboat Kim Hock Tug 9 (above) was pulling a barge that was looted twice by pirates.
PHOTO: MarineTraffic.com
David Sun
The New Paper

Pirates on sampans struck in the Singapore Strait again on Saturday, targeting a barge pulled by the tug boat Kim Hock Tug 9 twice in five hours.

While the pirates did not confront the crew members, they were able to escape with several pieces of scrap metal.

In an incident alert yesterday, the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia's Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) said the same barge laden with scrap metal was targeted twice in the east-bound lane of the strait.

At about 11.30am, seven pirates were spotted on the barge being towed from Singapore to Vietnam.

When another tug boat approached the barge, the pirates fled in three sampans with some scrap metal.

A few hours later at about 4pm, seven pirates were again spotted on the same barge, and two Singapore Police Coast Guard craft were dispatched to intercept them.

But the pirates again evaded capture, escaping on their sampans with more scrap metal.

Both incidents happened about 20km apart in the waters between Singapore and Batam.

It is not known if the same group of pirates was involved in both attacks.

ReCAAP ISC said the attacks were the second and third this year, with the first being the tanker British Mariner, which was attacked on Jan 8 while in the east-bound lane.

ReCAAP ISC said it was concerned with the continued incidents, and urged greater vigilance and cooperation.

"All ships are strongly advised to exercise utmost vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately to the nearest coastal state," it said.

"The ReCAAP ISC recommends to the law enforcement agencies of the littoral states to further step up surveillance, increase patrols and enhance cooperation and coordination among them in order to respond promptly to incidents."

There was a sudden spike in incidents in the Singapore Strait in December last year, with a total of eight attacks by knife-wielding pirates in the eastbound lane.

Last year also saw an overall surge in piracy incidents in the strait, with 31 attacks compared to just eight in 2018.

Just last week, the Republic of Singapore Navy hosted the 14th Malacca Straits Patrol Joint Coordinating Committee Meeting, which saw representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand discuss the recent increase in piracy incidents in the strait.

The representatives signed a revised set of standard operating procedures, pledging to strengthen information sharing and enhance mutual understanding and collaboration.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Piracy at sea boat maritime affairs security

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES