Pizza Hut refunds customer after complaint of small pizzas with 'oversized crust'

Pizza Hut has issued a refund to a customer who was disappointed by the pizzas she received.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to a complaint on Facebook by the customer who said she had ordered two regular-sized pizzas.

She was disappointed when the pizzas arrived "smaller" than expected.

She wrote that the pizzas are supposed to be nine inches in diameter but alleged that the ones she received were six inches.

She added: "And what's with the oversized crust pizza???"

In response to a Stomp query, a pizza spokesman said:

"We are sorry to hear that on this occasion our customer did not receive the same standard of pizzas that they have come to know and love from Pizza Hut.

"Upon speaking to the customer, we quickly refunded the order and have spoken to the restaurant team to ensure that customers continue to receive great tasting pizza, and that everyone enjoys their slice of simple."