Plane recalled at Changi Airport for arrest of 2 men accused of stealing $100k from money changer

A plane due to take off from Changi Airport was recalled and two passengers were arrested after being escorted from the aircraft, said police.

On Friday (April 21), the police had received a report on a case of theft at a money changer along Coleman Street, involving losses purportedly amounting to US$75,000 (S$100,000).

Preliminary investigations revealed that between April 18 and 21, the two men had purportedly made bona fide exchanges of Singapore currency for US currency on four occasions.

After gaining familiarity with the money changer, the two men asked the money changer to prepare US$75,000 in exchange for Singapore currency on Thursday (April 20).

On Friday at around 4.30pm, the two men arrived at the money changer and asked to be handed over the US$75,000 on the pretext of verifying the amount.

After verifying the bundles of cash in denominations of US$100 amounting to US$75,000, one man packed the bundles into plastic bags which were then placed into a large briefcase they had brought along.

When the briefcase could not fit through the gap at the counter to be returned to the money changer, the two men then allegedly pretended to remove the plastic bags containing the bundles from the briefcase to place them into a smaller black leather bag, which could fit through the gap.

The two men then claimed they would return with their passports and the Singapore currency, and left the black leather bag behind with the money changer.

The two men did not return after one hour. Getting suspicious, the money changer opened the black leather bag and found the three plastic bags contained a bundle each consisting of US$1 and US$100 notes as well as fake Euro notes.

The money changer realised that the two men must have swapped out the US$75,000 with a purportedly pre-packed mix of US and fake Euro notes.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from the police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from the Central Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre and Police Intelligence Department established the identities of the two men, who were foreign nationals.

Further checks revealed that the two men were on board an aircraft due to take off from Changi Airport bound for Frankfurt, Germany. Officers from the Airport Police Division responded swiftly and ordered a recall of the aircraft.

Both men were escorted from the aircraft and arrested within eight hours of the report.

Police recovered US$74,600 in US$100 denominations from the two men.

Their electronic devices and clothes worn during the alleged offence were also seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two men, aged 45 and 54, were to be charged in court on Sunday for theft in dwelling with common intention, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police said they would like to alert all money exchangers to be vigilant against similar modus operandi and guard against such theft involving sleight of hand.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.