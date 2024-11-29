Plants, boxes and more: Yishun resident fills common corridor with personal belongings

An elderly resident in Yishun has been ordered to clear the multitude of items he had placed in the common areas of his block, following a complaint over public safety.

The man, surnamed Yang, lined the common corridor on the ground floor of a block at Yishun Street 81 with potted plants, boxes and water bottles.

According to Shin Min Daily News, there were over 100 potted plants as well as boxes and pails placed around the block.

Yang, 73, told the Chinese evening daily that all the items belong to him, and his neighbours have no objections about the placement of his belongings.

He lives on a higher floor in the same block.

The resident said that he took care to adhere to the fire safety guidelines, which requires a 1.2m-wide escape passage along the common corridor.

The boxes at the back of the block are used to collect rainwater to water his plants, he explained. To prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs in the water, he covers the pails and rears fish in those that are uncovered.

Regarding his plants, Yang said he's been growing java apples for the past four years.

"When they're ripe, I pluck them and share them with my neighbours and the cleaners. They're very happy and they like my plants."

According to him, he's never received complaints about his items or plants.

"If someone complains, I'll definitely cooperate with them," he said.

No objections from neighbours

A 61-year-old resident who lives on the ground floor told Shin Min that she does not mind Yang placing his belongings along the corridor.

"We're all friends. I don't mind as long as the items do obstruct people walking in and out," she said.

Another 50-year-old resident, who lives on the second floor, said she knows Yang and does not mind his belongings occupying the ground floor, since she's hardly at home.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Yishun Town Council said they are aware of the situation and have issued a warning to Yang.

"The resident has been ordered to remove the items within this week," they said, adding that they will render assistance if Yang requires it.

