Plastic pieces in dessert: Clementi Mall eatery rejects woman's $16k compensation claim

While enjoying her durian puree dessert from an eatery in Clementi Mall, a customer unknowingly swallowed a hard object — only to discover later that it was a piece of plastic.

She subsequently demanded $16,000 in compensation from the dessert store, but the store rejected it.

The 35-year-old woman, surnamed Lin (transliterated), had visited the store with a friend and ordered a shaved durian puree from Mei Heong Yuen Dessert at about 8pm on Wednesday earlier this month, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While enjoying her dessert, the woman bit into something hard. Assuming it was just crushed ice, she swallowed it.

Shortly after, she bit into another hard object, which prompted her to spit it out.

To her surprise, it turned out to be a small piece of plastic.

More plastic pieces found

Lin informed the employees about this, but they reportedly appeared unsure of what to do and were unable to reach their manager, the report said.

She requested that the durian puree be inspected, and more pieces of plastic were allegedly found.

The woman then contacted the chain's main branch but was told that it was unlikely that plastic could be present in the dessert.

She was offered either a refund or a free dessert.

Store responds to allegations

According to Shin Min, the 34-year-old store owner, surnamed Zhu (transliterated), said she was "puzzled" by how plastic could have ended up in the dessert.

She claimed the plastic could not have come from the ice machine, as it only crushes ice into fine particles, and said that the container used to store the durian puree was undamaged.

Following the incident, checks were conducted on the dessert in all outlets.

Zhu explained that the preparation process at their central kitchen does not involve any plastic, and that the durian puree comes from a supplier, whom the company has since contacted for further investigation.

"Food safety is a priority for us, so we would handle ingredients with caution and investigate the matter", Zhu told Shin Min.

Request for $16,000 compensation rejected

Zhu stated that Lin demanded for $16,000 in compensation — $8,000 each for her and her friend.

"While we are willing to take responsibility and bear any medical expenses, we could not agree to such a large amount as it is outrageous", Zhu said.

She also noted that neither Lin nor her friend provided any medical reports.

In response, Lin confirmed that she had asked for the amount but claimed that the shop had initially suggested to compensate her.

AsiaOne has reached out to the store for more information.

