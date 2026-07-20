'Playful ear-nibbling': Pritam Singh's encounter with parrot during Eunos house visit

Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh was making his way around Eunos for house visits when he was greeted by an unexpected guest — a parrot.

A video of the interaction was uploaded to Singh's TikTok account on July 16, much to the delight of netizens.

According to his caption, the interaction occurred when he was visiting residents at Block 103 Bedok Reservoir Road.

In the 27-second video, the parrot, named Onyo, is seen perched on Singh's shoulder while its owner attempts to take it indoors.

Onyo expertly avoids the owner's hand, hopping across Singh's shoulder before it eventually settles on the shoulder of a WP volunteer.

"He don't like me, that's the problem," the owner is heard saying, as the volunteer enters his home to return Onyo.

According to Singh, the interaction with Onyo even included "playful ear-nibbling".

He added: "Never a dull moment in Eunos. And a wonderful evening meeting residents at Blk 102 and 103!"

@pritamsingh.sg [Onyo] What do you do when you are met at the door during housevisits by a parrot? Who then proceeds to hop onto your shoulders, and paces across them (including playful ear-nibbling)! And then, refuses to go back home? Well, that's what Onyo was up to last night! About a year ago, one Eunos family took Onyo in. And he hasn't left since. Well, let's just say, he is free to go, but knows that the home that took him in, is where his heart is. We made sure of that! Never a dull moment in Eunos. And a wonderful evening meeting residents at Blk 102 and 103! #workingforsingapore #wpsg #animallovers ♬ original sound - Pritam Singh 毕丹星ப்ரிட்டம் சிங்

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dana.leong@asiaone.com