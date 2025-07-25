'Please don't believe it': Hougang resident harassed for 2 years after address mistaken as Kpods pickup point

A Hougang resident is upset after his address was falsely used as a pickup location for contraband items, including vape devices, accessories and 'Kpod' drug vaporisers.

This comes after his home was allegedly listed online as a location for free giveaways.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that he has been harassed by this issue for the past two years, reported Shin Min Daily News.

This started when a website called "Our Vape Store", which claimed to sell Kpods, had reportedly directed customers to pick up their orders at his unit, located at Block 251, Hougang Avenue 3.

The website allegedly features a range of e-cigarette cartridges, priced between $50 and $210, and provides island-wide delivery for an additional $15, reported Shin Min.

His address was also reportedly listed on Telegram by sellers marketing vape devices and 'Kpod' drug vaporisers.

The frustrated resident disclosed that strangers have come to his door as late as 3 or 4am, asking about their goods.

He then resorted to installing a CCTV camera near his unit, so that he can immediately call the police whenever he spots a stranger waiting outside his home.

He said that he still has no idea who is behind the prank, despite informing the police multiple times.

There's now a notice pasted outside his door, informing members of the public that his address had been misused by scammers and urging them not to believe the claims about free gifts, reported Shin Min.

"Scammers used my home address to harass us. Please don't believe it, we have already reported it to the police," the notice stated, adding that anyone who had fallen victim to the scam should report the incident to the authorities.

The resident also said that scammers had previously set up multiple Facebook groups, claiming that free items were available for pickup at his unit.

Man charged for making Kpods

On July 17, a man was charged for allegedly making drug-laced vapes, or Kpods, at home with the intent to sell.

The Singaporean, who faces a total of eight charges, including two for selling and possessing etomidate with intent to sell under the Poisons Act, is scheduled to appear in court on August 11.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on July 20, that the authorities are working to list etomidate under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which would treat abusers and traffickers of Kpods to be treated in the same way as those who abuse or traffic drugs, reported The Straits Times.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited, including purchases made through the internet and from overseas.

Offenders can be fined up to $2,000, and those possessing or using pods containing etomidate can face a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 2 years and a fine of up to $10,000 under the Poisons Act.

