'Please help us seek the truth': Sister pleads for eyewitnesses after brother dies in accident on CTE

A distraught sister has gone online to appeal for eyewitnesses after her brother died in a traffic accident last Thursday (July 17), according to her Facebook post on Tuesday (July 22).

In the post, Ng Sher Ren said that her brother, Ng Sir Kiat, 39, died after the accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Ang Mo Kio, between 8.10am and 8.40am.

"The lorry driver told the police that he was driving slowly and only felt an impact at the rear left of his vehicle in lane five," she wrote.

However, during the last night of the wake, she received a message via Instagram from a witness alleging that he saw the lorry cut into the lane her brother was riding on, causing him to brake and fall.

Ng has appealed to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact her.

"Please help us seek the truth," she pleaded.

Heart stopped seven times during operation

Speaking with AsiaOne, Sher Ren, a content creator, said that her brother, an engineer, is survived by his wife, and three children aged nine, five and four.

She said she and her family are beyond devastated, adding that her brother was always a safe rider.

Recalling the sequence of events last Thursday, Sher Ren said that her brother's wife received a call at work saying that he had skidded and fallen from his bike, and only realised the severity of the accident when she reached the hospital.

Their father was also at the hospital, and they had to endure a heart-wrenching time as the doctor tried to save her brother's life.

"His heart stopped seven times through the whole process," she said. "The doctor mentioned that usually heart stops two to three times only, anymore might be too much for the body to handle."

When the doctor could no longer resuscitate him through external means, he cut open Sir Kiat's chest and physically massaged the heart.

The operation took five hours before he was transferred to the intensive care unit, where he eventually died.

'Missing him every second'

She said over 1,000 people attended his wake.

"We are missing him every second as he never said no to us whenever we needed help. He was a loving son, brother, husband and father… we know that he was well-loved by many."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle along CTE towards Seletar Expressway last Thursday at around 8.40am.

A male motorcyclist was conscious when sent to the hospital, but subsequently died.

A 50-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

[[nid:720107]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com