'Please pay me for the food': Rider begs wrong recipients who ate his $28 food delivery at Funan mall

With the sheer number of orders delivery riders have to handle in a day, it's unsurprising that they make mistakes every once in a while.

But for one rider, his blunder took a turn for the worse after he delivered an order to the wrong address. The recipients at that unit then happily tucked in to that botched food order.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 28), Duong Hoan said he was supposed to deliver the food to a unit at Funan.

However, he sent it to another unit at another level instead, which is occupied by Nanyang coffee concept store Butter Bean.

Duong Hoan only realised he made a mistake after the person who ordered the food contacted him saying they hadn't gotten their food yet.

Hoping to rectify the issue, he rushed back to Butter Bean some 20 minutes after the delivery was made to retrieve the food.

But he was too late.

A Butter Bean employee allegedly told the disappointed Duong Hoan that several staff had already eaten the food.

"[I tried] to explain to her that I'm [only] a food delivery guy, please return the food box or pay me for the food," he said, adding that the order bill was $28.

However, the Butter Bean employees allegedly "refused to do so".

"I'm totally disappointed with these people. I now need to compensate $28 to the shop. My day is spoiled," lamented Duong Hoan.

In the comments, many netizens expressed their disappointment with the employees who ate the botched delivery order.

Several also said they should not have even accepted the order in the first place.

AsiaOne has reached out to Butter Bean and Duong Hoan for more details.

Back in August 24, another botched delivery order left the recipient, Chan Kester, quite annoyed.

Chan had ordered a meal from McDonald's via Foodpanda but never received the food despite a notification on the app saying it had been delivered.

When he contacted Foodpanda, he was told that the meal was delivered to the right location. But upon viewing the photo proof, Chan realised the rider had sent the food to the wrong house.

Despite telling Foodpanda this, the delivery platform did not believe him. Chan then contacted his bank's fraud helpline and even filed a police report.

