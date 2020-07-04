Please sleep a lot now: Soon-to-be new dad Tan Kiat How receives tips from East Coast GRC residents and teammates

When residents of East Coast GRC first found out that People’s Action Party's (PAP) candidate Tan Kiat How is expecting a child with his wife, they were very forthcoming with their congratulations, as well as advice for the first-time dad.

Speaking at the PAP's East Coast GRC virtual rally this afternoon (July 4), Tan, 43, shared: “Honestly, [I’m] a little bit nervous. First time being a father, being a parent. And I’m very grateful for all the residents I met over the last few days. They were offering me very warm tips of how to take care of the first child. One tip was ‘please sleep a lot now’.”

After Tan shared his story, personal stories and tips soon came pouring in from his East Coast teammates.

Chiming in first was Maliki Osman, who said it is important for Tan to be present during childbirth to support his wife through the process.

Sharing about his own cluelessness, Maliki said that when the doctor handed him a pair of scissors in the delivery room, he asked: “Do what?’

When told to cut the umbilical cord, Maliki said of his reaction: ”So I’m like, my daughter just born, what if I cut the wrong place?”, eliciting much laughter from his running mates.

“But it was a very moving experience as you see your own flesh and blood. So Kiat How, enjoy every moment.”

Sharing the same sentiment was Jessica Tan: “When you hold your child in your hands, (you) cannot forget that moment. It is one of those moments that you feel that ‘wow, it’s a responsibility’… it is quite a moment you won’t forget.”

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also chipped in with how he would accompany his wife through night feeds.

”My wife had to get up and breastfeed [my daughter]. I also got up. And to keep myself awake, I would go and make some Milo. So when my wife was feeding my baby, I was feeding myself,” he shared.

He also offered to teach Tan how to bathe a baby. “And I won’t charge you [under] SkillsFuture,” he quipped.

A caring, vibrant, and green East Coast

The PAP East Coast team went on to share about the plans they have for "developing a caring East Coast that is vibrant and green".

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/ eastcoastgrc

Touching on the need to keep the elderly residents in the neighbourhood physically active, mentally active, and socially connected, DPM Heng said that even then, there cannot be a one-size-fits-all programme as different seniors have their own preferences of how to meaningfully engage themselves in their later years.

The incumbent Members of Parliament highlighted the various improvements that have been made to encourage seniors to be involved in the community, such as door-to-door bus services and the installation of lifts at frequently-used overhead bridges.

They also spoke about the new developments coming up, and that they are working on catering to young families with services such as sufficient childcare vacancies near home.

On the topic of being green, the various candidates shared the green efforts that have been made in the constituency. Candidate Cheryl Chan shared how when she first introduced the concept of bring-your-own cutlery and utensils for a breakfast series she conducted, a senior resident came with just a spoon and told her: “I only have to bring the spoon, so you should provide the plate for me.”

However, her residents have now taken to the concept and they now even bring their own bottle, so the organisers don’t serve bottled water any more.

DPM Heng also touched on the topic of climate change, saying that it was a threat that should be taken seriously as rising sea levels are a real threat to Singapore’s island existence, hence the importance of good green habits of reducing, reusing, and recycling.

The PAP East Coast team is going up against the Workers’ Party team consisting of Dylan Ng, Kenneth Foo, Nicole Seah, Terence Tan, and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim.

kailun@asiaone.com