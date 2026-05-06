PM Wong to attend 48th Asean Summit in Philippines

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit on May 8 in Cebu, the Philippines.

To be held at the newly-constructed Mactan Expo in Cebu's Lapu-Lapu city, the summit takes place amid an ongoing energy crisis that has induced fiscal strains and caused disruptions in countries across Asia.

Its theme — Navigating our Future, Together — "encapsulates the region's efforts to deepen integration, strengthen economic cooperation and navigate evolving global challenges", the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday (May 6).

Leaders of the 11-member bloc will discuss ways to strengthen the region's trade, energy and food security, including accelerating the region's green energy transition amid supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices due to the situation in the Middle East — now nearing the 10th week.

They are also expected to discuss strengthening collaboration with Asean's external partners to advance shared priorities and reinforce regional stability.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Philippines' director-general of operations for the Asean 2026 National Organising Council said despite an ongoing state of national energy emergency and energy conservation directives, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has agreed on the need for in-person discussions to address the urgent concerns, including the Middle East conflict and its impact on energy and food security.

The regional bloc is also pushing for the ratification of a framework agreement on petroleum security, to enable coordinated emergency fuel sharing and collective responses during supply disruption.

PM Wong will be accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

During PM Wong's absence, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the Acting Prime Minister on May 7, while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will take the role from May 8 to 9.

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editor@asiaone.com