PM Lawrence Wong arrives in Yew Tee to rousing welcome

Newly minted Prime Minister Lawrence Wong received a rousing welcome from residents in his constituency as he arrived in Yew Tee after his swearing-in ceremony.

A tent and a stage had been set up at the hardcourt next to Yew Tee MRT station with seats for residents and Wong's supporters to watch the inauguration earlier in the evening.

PM Wong arrived around 10.30pm to cheers and applause. As he made his way to the stage, he greeted and shook hands with the people.

The 51-year-old has been an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC since 2015 and oversees the Limbang ward.

One Limbang resident, surnamed Tan, told AsiaOne he arrived there at 7.30pm to join in the festivities. By then, a sizeable crowd had gathered for the watch party and sing-along event.

The retiree said he has met PM Wong on several occasions and described him as a friendly and affable person.

"I'm very happy that he's our prime minister, I hope he can bring Singapore to greater heights," he beamed.

Ash Motosir, 60, who has been living in Limbang for 25 years, described PM Wong as very “down-to-earth”.

When asked what he thought about the prime minister's inauguration speech, he said: “His Malay has improved, it’s better than mine. I respect him for it.”

Around 1,000 people were expected to turn up at the event, reported The Straits Times.

To add to the celebratory mood, organisers gave out free inflatable clappers, light sticks and popcorn, as well as water and paper fans to beat the heat.

Spirits were high as residents watched the live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony.

PM Wong received a standing ovation as he walked up to the stage to address the attendees.

He said: "I decided to rush down here from the Istana tonight because I wanted my first event as Prime Minister of Singapore to be an event with all of you."

"In my new capacity as Prime Minister, I hope you understand that from time to time there may be new responsibilities which makes it difficult for me to attend community events and activities in the way I used to."

However, he assured residents that his fellow MPs in the same GRC would continue to work hard to take care of them.

Following his address, PM Wong took the time to take photos with the residents, who were seen enthusiastically waiting for their turn.

