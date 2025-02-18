PM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2025 at 3.30pm

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2025 speech on Tuesday (Feb 18) at 3.30pm.

Wong, who is also the Minister for Finance, will be addressing the nation in Parliament. It will be his first time delivering the Budget statement as Prime Minister.

In a Facebook post on Monday, PM Wong said: "It will also be a Budget that involves all of you, and advances our #ForwardSG plans for a stronger and more united society.

"Let's move onward together for a better tomorrow!"

On Feb 11, PM Wong shared that Budget 2025 will tackle the immediate concerns raised by citizens regarding cost of living pressures, as well as longer-term challenges, to ensure Singapore can "move forward and stay ahead in this more troubled world".

"I know many Singaporeans look forward to the Budget every year, in hopes of more goodies and ang baos," he said.

"But the Budget goes beyond that. It's really about our shared agenda and our shared plans for the future."

