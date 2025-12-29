PM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2026 statement on Feb 12

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2026 statement in Parliament on Feb 12.

It will be aired live on television and radio, and a webcast link will be available on the Singapore Budget website.

Real-time updates of the key Budget announcements will be posted on the Ministry of Finance social media pages.

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, finishes his speech.

Members of the public can give their views and suggestions for Budget 2026 online through Reach — the Government's feedback and engagement unit — as well as the People's Association (PA) ShareYourViews webpage.

They can give feedback on these three Budget 2026 themes — advancing our economy, securing good jobs and uplifting Singaporeans to progress together.

Reach will also conduct a physical pre-Budget Listening Point on Jan 21, at Geneo, while the PA and its grassroots organisations will organise physical ShareYourViews touchpoints in heartland estates.

