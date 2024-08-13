PM Lawrence Wong to deliver maiden National Day Rally speech at 6.45pm on Aug 18

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his maiden National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug 18 (Sunday) at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

Keeping with tradition, Wong will speak first in Malay at 6.45pm, followed by Mandarin. His English speech will begin at 8pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a media statement on Aug 12.

Wong took office as Singapore's fourth Prime Minister on May 15.

What is the significance of the rally?

Singapore's former prime ministers have used the NDR to address the nation and give a report card for the past year. The NDR is also used to share policy changes and the challenges ahead for Singapore.

"Every year, on this 9th August for many years ahead - how many, I do not know - we will dedicate ourselves anew to consolidate ourselves to survive; and, most important of all, to find an endearing future for what we have built and what our forebears will build up", said founding PM Lee Kuan Yew at the inaugural NDR in 1966.

Since then, the NDR has been held annually, at least a week after National Day.

In his final NDR in 2023, former PM Lee Hsien Loong spoke on strengthening retirement adequacy through the Majulah Package for Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier.

He also shared a new housing framework and how Singapore would continue supporting our ageing population.

What to expect from PM Wong's first NDR

Wong gave his maiden National Day message on Aug 8. He addressed key concerns regarding cost of living in Singapore. Wong acknowledged that cost of living is a "major concern" for Singaporeans and that global prices cannot be controlled.

He added that the government has acted to shield Singaporeans from the worst effects of global inflation by keeping the Singapore Dollar strong.

Wong also spoke on housing affordability, where there have been additional cooling measures and increased supply of HDB flats to stabilise the property market. He stressed that the government is determined to keep public housing in Singapore accessible, affordable and fair.

Turning to the social support system, Wong said that "in the last two budgets, we have made several moves to uplift lower-wage workers, support vulnerable families, and boost retirement adequacy". He also mentioned nationwide initiative such as Healthier SG and Age Well SG.

Wong added that the government intends to provide more support to strengthen social safety nets.

"We have some ideas on how to do so, which I will share at the National Day Rally".

The rally will be broadcast on local television channels and radio stations, and live-streamed online, including on Wong's YouTube channel.

