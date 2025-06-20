PM Wong to nominate Seah Kian Peng as Speaker of Parliament, Indranee Rajah as Leader of House

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong intends to nominate Seah Kian Peng as Speaker of the Parliament and Indranee Rajah as Leader of the House when Parliament convenes in September.

This was announced through a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday (June 20).

The 15th Parliament is set to meet for the first time on Sept 5, following the last session in April 15 when the 14th Parliament was dissolved ahead of the General Election.

Seah has served as the Speaker since 2023, and has "presided over our debates with fairness and ensured that proceedings are conducted with dignity and decorum," said PM Wong in a Facebook post on Friday (June 20).

"I am confident he will continue to discharge his responsibilities with distinction."

In a Facebook post on Friday, Seah thanked PM Wong for his "confidence, support and nomination" and expressed his gratitude to the Members of the House, past and present, for their support.

"I also have my two Deputy Speakers and colleagues at Parliament Secretariat to thank for their solid support to me since I assumed this appointment in August 2023," he wrote.

"If elected, I will as always endeavour to do my best and discharge my duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability."

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development, has served as Leader since 2020 and will remain so.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability and the Environment, Zaqy Mohamad, will also be nominated to continue his role as the Deputy Leader.

The 15th Parliament will have 99 MPs consisting of 97 elected MPs — 87 from the People's Action Party (PAP) and 10 from the Worker's Party (WP) — and two Non-Constituency MPs, Andre Low and Eileen Chong, both from WP.

[[nid:718519]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com