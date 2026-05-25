PM Lawrence Wong interacts with residents and dogs at annual pet event in Choa Chu Kang

Like other dog lovers, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong joined residents and their pets at a community event in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (May 23), where dogs took centre stage.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, PM Wong shared highlights from the event themed "Woof Woof Day Out" which took place at Stagmont Park as the usual venue at Limbang Park is currently undergoing upgrading.

"The good news (is that) the refreshed park will include a new dog run when works are completed later this year!" said PM Wong who is also MP for the Limbang division of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

A video shared on the prime minister's social media also showed him interacting with dogs and residents and joking with a resident whose pet was well behaved, prompting the owner to reply that it was "in front of you" that the dog was behaving.

The event, which was in its fifth year, was held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and featured a pet accessories swap booth for owners to exchange outgrown items, a dog obstacle course, community booths by residents, group walks with pets, and a best-dressed pet competition.

Under the comments section, netizens praised the event while others expressed appreciation for the organisers.

"Amazing event, thank you for the effort," wrote one user.

Another added: "The refreshed park looks amazing can’t wait for the new dog run to open later this year!"

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com