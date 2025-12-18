BigBang concert in Singapore? PM Wong on school stress, online harm and more

Is it possible for school to be less stressful? And can Singapore bring in South Korean boy band BigBang to perform here in 2026?

These were among the burning questions posed by netizens, which Prime Minister Lawrence Wong answered in a social media clip uploaded on Wednesday (Dec 17).

The video starts rolling with a commenter who remarked that "every exam feels like boss level" and wondered if school could be less stressful.

Responding that he understands the concerns, PM Wong said the Ministry of Education is "working on some measures".

"So take it in the right spirit, just do your best, and even if you don't get the results you had expected or hoped for, it's okay," he replied.

Another netizen asked about ways to protect against online harms.

On this, PM Wong suggested installing the ScamShield app, not clicking on unknown links and being careful about sharing personal information on the internet.

A social media user also asked for advice on skills to pick up: "Don't want to graduate then blur."

Instead of a specific skillset, PM Wong opined that what is most important is the "ability to keep on learning".

"Learning requires patience, effort and discipline — you can't overnight become a master (sic)

"So if you have that ability to keep on learning, you will never be blur."

Replying to another netizen who was curious about how he stays active despite his busy schedule, PM Wong admitted that it is "much harder to do so" nowadays, but he tries to set aside time regularly to exercise.

Lastly, an eager netizen implored him to bring BigBang to Singapore to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

"I'm afraid I don't have an answer for you," PM Wong replied.

"But certainly, we will let the concert promoters know your interest and hopefully they will be successful."

