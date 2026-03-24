Mullet, music, motorbike: PM Wong hops on viral trend with throwback video

Ever wondered what Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was like in the 90s? You don't have to imagine anymore.

PM Wong joined the viral "What were you like in the '90s?" trend on TikTok and Instagram on Tuesday (March 24), uploading a slideshow of photos from his life two decades ago set to American rock band Goo Goo Dolls' 1998 hit Iris.

The caption read: "Flashback to the 90s — university days, music, NS, that first job. Somehow it all went by so quickly!"

The 20-second clip featured photos of a young PM Wong, likely in his early 20s, sporting a longer, more casual hairstyle.

In one of the photos, he is also seen with a mullet and aviator glasses while strumming on a Yamaha C40 guitar.

Another photo shows him sitting on a motorcycle.

He also included photos of himself in a graduation cap and gown, and one in his military parade uniform.

@lawrencewongst Flashback to the 90s - university days, music, NS, that first job. Somehow it all went by so quickly! ♬ sonido original - Todo Música

During the 90s, PM Wong had been a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received his Bachelor of Science with a major in economics in 1994.

He also received a Master of Arts in applied economics from the University of Michigan the following year.

The video has since garnered over 470,000 views in six hours, with many netizens chiming in with compliments for PM Wong.

"The long hair with the guitar was quite something," one person wrote.

Another netizen also jokingly asked PM Wong to bring the mullet back, while others asked him to forgo his usual car during the annual National Day Parade for a motorcycle.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com