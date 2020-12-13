PM Lee to address the nation on Covid-19 situation on Monday at 5pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation about the Covid-19 situation in Singapore tomorrow (Dec 14) at 5pm.

He wrote on his Facebook page today (Dec 13): "It’s been some time since my last address on Covid-19. I will be doing it again tomorrow, to update everyone on the current situation and the outlook for next year."

His speech will be livestreamed on his Facebook page, and broadcasted live on television and radio.

A press conference will also be held by the co-chairs of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Lawrence Wong, immediately after PM Lee's speech.

"But please stay calm — no need to stock up on anything," PM Lee concluded in his post.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kailun@asiaone.com