PM Lee Covid-free after 'rebound'; catches up with Indonesian President Jokowi

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive twice over the last three weeks.

He said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that is finally free of the virus, and was able to catch up with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Ibu Iriana over a lunch of chicken rice.

Mr Widodo is in town to speak at the Ecosperity Conference, an annual event on sustainable development organised by Temasek.

In a Facebook post of his own, he thanked Mr Lee and his wife Ho Ching for the meal at the Istana, as well as for the “warm” conversation they shared.

Mr Lee, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on May 22.

He recovered on May 28, before contracting Covid-19 for a second time on June 1, sharing that his doctors said he had a case of “post-Covid rebound, which happens in 5 to 10 per cent of cases”.

Mr Lee first tested positive for Covid-19 following a recent string of work trips, which included visits to South Africa and Kenya.

He was in Cape Town from May 14 to 16, and Nairobi from May 17 to 19. He had also been in Labuan Bajo in Indonesia for the 42nd Asean Summit from May 9 to 11.

His doctors prescribed anti-viral medication Paxlovid because of his age, and advised him to self-isolate until he was asymptomatic.

