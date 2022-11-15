PM Lee hopes for consensus on key issues at G20

SINGAPORE, - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Nov 14) he does not expect a breakthrough on any of the key issues at the G20 summit, but hope to reach consensus on most issues on the general direction to move forward.

Lee said difficult issues at the summit include climate change, global economy, security, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He was responding to media queries at a joint news conference in Singapore with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We are in danger on climate, we are heading in the wrong direction on geostrategic issues, the problems are worsening rather than improving and we need to make progress," Lee said.

He added that the meeting between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will probably be "more consequential" than anything they can settle in the G20 summit.

The G20 comprises 19 major advanced and emerging economies and the European Union. Singapore is not a G20 member, but has been invited to participate in many past G20 summits and related meetings.