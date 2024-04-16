PM Lee Hsien Loong to be Senior Minister, Cabinet reshuffle in May: DPM Wong

Outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking on the role of Senior Minister, continuing his service in Cabinet, Deputy PM Lawrence Wong said in a doorstop with the media at the Ministry of Communications and Information on Tuesday (April 16).

"It has never been the case that when there is a leadership transition, all the older ministers step down at the same time," DPM Wong said.

"Instead, they continue to contribute in different ways while making room for the younger ones to step up."

This comes after the announcement on Monday that Wong will become Prime Minister on May 15, taking the reins from Lee.

The 51-year-old will be sworn in at the Istana on May 15 at 8pm.

But this isn't just a significant moment for Wong, however. He also told media that this upcoming ceremony isn't just for him, but also "for a new Cabinet".

He expects that other ministers will continue to serve in their respective portfolios.

"In fact, some of them were just appointed recently, so there's really no reason to change," he said. "I will also look at possible promotions, as well as consider bringing in a few backbenchers to strengthen the team."

He also stressed that although there may be marginal adjustments to the portfolios of current ministers, Wong doesn't "expect major changes at this stage".

Wong added that he's still in the process of speaking to each one of them, taking into account their considerations and what they would like to do as part of the team.

"This conversation continues with all of them, and when I'm ready, we will announce the full lineup," he said.

Further details of the Cabinet lineup will be addressed in a press conference days prior to the swearing-in ceremony, with more significant changes occurring after the next General Election (GE), Wong added.

He also shared: "I'm already in the midst of looking for new candidates, especially those with potential to hold political office.

"So depending on the outcome of the GE, there will be an opportunity there to renew and strengthen the team with new members."

When will General Election be?

When asked if the PAP’s anniversary in November this year will impact when he might call the GE, Wong said that preparations for the GE are always a work in progress.

"The work to prepare for the next GE starts the day after the last election. We have to consistently tend the ground, attend to the needs of residents and strive to win over their hearts and minds," he explained.

"I tell our Branch Chairs and our activists this all the time, we have to do this work consistently and do this work well.

"And if all our branches do that, then we really do not have to anticipate or second-guess when the elections are called. Because whenever the button is pressed, we will be ready for the campaign."

ALSO READ: Lawrence Wong set to become PM in May: Will General Election be held this year?

khooyihang@asiaone.com