PM Lee will testify in court if defamation suit against TOC editor goes to trial

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing Mr Terry Xu, the chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), for defamation over an Aug 15 article published by TOC and a Facebook post.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Royston Sim
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will testify in court if his defamation suit against the chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC) goes to trial.

PM Lee’s press secretary Chang Li Lin said this in a statement on Tuesday night (Sept 10) in response to media queries.

The Prime Minister had filed the suit against Mr Terry Xu because the allegations in an Aug 15 article published by TOC are “completely false”, she noted.

“His siblings can decide, together with Mr Xu, whether they too will testify and repeat the allegations in court,” she said, referring to PM Lee’s siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling.

“The court can then establish the facts,” she added.

PM Lee is suing Mr Xu for defamation over the article and a Facebook post, which his lawyers said contained “false and baseless” allegations, including that PM Lee had misled his father, the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, into thinking the family home in Oxley Road had been gazetted by the Government.

Lawyers from Davinder Singh Chambers had served Mr Xu, 37, the writ of summons and statement of claim last Thursday.

In court documents, the lawyers said PM Lee “has been gravely injured in his character and reputation, and has been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt”.

The TOC article was titled “PM Lee’s wife, Ho Ching weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members”.

It had referenced a Facebook post by Dr Lee Wei Ling, in which she set out a purported sequence of events related to the 38 Oxley Road property.

Mr Xu had received a letter of demand from Ms Chang on Sept 1 to remove the offending article and Facebook post by Sept 4.

He later stated publicly that he was not going to comply with the demands.

In her Sept 1 letter, Ms Chang noted that PM Lee had given a full explanation on matters related to 38 Oxley Road in Parliament in July 2017.

She also noted he had said then that he had chosen thus far not to sue his siblings as it would further besmirch his parents’ names.

But his decision did not mean he would not ever take legal action, should this become necessary, Ms Chang said.

She added that PM Lee’s restraint should not be “misinterpreted by others as free licence to repeat and spread false and defamatory allegations against him, as the article and post have done”.

PM Lee is claiming damages, an injunction to restrain Mr Xu from publishing or disseminating the allegations, and costs.

Mr Xu said in a Facebook post on Tuesday he had filed a memorandum of appearance with the High Court earlier in the day to indicate he will contest PM Lee’s suit.

He added that he will represent himself in court.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct 15.

Separately, Dr Lee Wei Ling made a Facebook post on Tuesday on the 38 Oxley Road dispute, which Mr Lee Hsien Yang shared.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Lee Hsien Loong Defamation 38 Oxley Road

TRENDING

4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Jacqueline Wong still &#039;emotionally unstable&#039;, says sister
Jacqueline Wong still 'emotionally unstable', says sister
In Malaysia, fake news about citizenship for Chinese stokes racial tensions
In Malaysia, fake news about citizenship for Chinese stokes racial tensions
Huawei&#039;s clever workaround to Android ban? Launching &#039;new&#039; versions of its P30 Pro
Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro
Man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Chinese man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES