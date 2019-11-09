PM Lee will testify in court if defamation suit against TOC editor goes to trial

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will testify in court if his defamation suit against the chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC) goes to trial.

PM Lee’s press secretary Chang Li Lin said this in a statement on Tuesday night (Sept 10) in response to media queries.

The Prime Minister had filed the suit against Mr Terry Xu because the allegations in an Aug 15 article published by TOC are “completely false”, she noted.

“His siblings can decide, together with Mr Xu, whether they too will testify and repeat the allegations in court,” she said, referring to PM Lee’s siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling.