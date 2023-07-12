PM Lee instructs Iswaran to go on leave of absence as latter assists in CPIB investigation

Minister for Transport S Iswaran is currently assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with investigations into a case uncovered by the bureau.

Noting the interest from members of the public regarding the case, the bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (July 12) that they were unable to provide further details as "investigations are ongoing".

"CPIB will investigate this case thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law," they added.



"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday that the Director of CPIB had approached him on July 5, seeking his permission to open a formal investigation involving the transport minister.

PM Lee wrote: "I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on July 6, following which the formal investigation began on July 11. Minister Iswaran is currently assisting CPIB with the investigations, which are ongoing".

Lee said that he has since instructed Iswaran to take leave of absence until the investigations are completed.

During this period, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be the Acting Minister for Transport.

