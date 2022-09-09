PM Lee pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth, recalls their last meeting

SINGAPORE - Queen Elizabeth has left a significant mark on Singapore's history and ties with the United Kingdom, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Sept 9).

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, PM Lee said: "On behalf of the Singapore Government, I extend my sincerest condolences to King Charles III and all members of the royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people."

PM Lee said: "Her Majesty was the heart and soul of the United Kingdom. Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore."

He added: "Her Majesty also left a significant mark on Singapore's history and our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom."

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

In his post on Friday, PM Lee shared a photo of him shaking hands with the Queen during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.

PM Lee said: "Her Majesty's reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of the United Kingdom. Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

At her death, the queen was head of state of not only the United Kingdom but also of Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.

"Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader," said PM Lee.

In a Facebook post, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said that Queen Elizabeth's death marked the end of an era. Recalling how he had grown up collecting stamps which bore her silhouette, Mr Tan said: "She was a monarch much loved and respected by many in her country and beyond."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post that Singapore had the honour of hosting the Queen on three state visits in 1972, 1989 and 2006. He added: "Her Majesty will always be remembered for her grace, steadfast dedication and lifetime of service over the past 70 years."

In a statement, the British Chamber of Commerce said it is deeply saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death.

It said: "A strong supporter of business throughout her reign, the Queen embodied everything it means to be British — humble, modest, determined, proud, empathetic and, above all, patriotic."

The business body added: "For many of us, Her Majesty has been our ruling monarch throughout our lives and her loss will leave a hole in our hearts."

Conveying its condolences to the British royal family, the British Club Singapore said that it has opened a condolence book for its members to sign at its clubhouse in Bukit Timah.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, her son King Charles, has become the monarch of the United Kingdom.

