PM Lee says handover of leadership to DPM Lawrence Wong likely happen before Nov 2024

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has stated that he will hand over the reins as Prime Minister to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before the PAP's 70th anniversary in November next year.

He shared this at the People's Action Party's (PAP) biennial convention held at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday (Nov 5).

PM Lee also indicated that this will likely happen before Singapore's next general election (GE), which would have to take place before Nov 2025.

In his speech, Mr Lee recounted that following DPM Wong's selection and endorsement as the country's next leader, there was only "one major decision left to make".

And that is whether he should continue to lead the party in the next GE — his fifth election as PM — "and hand over soon afterwards to DPM Lawrence".

The other option was to conduct the handover before the GE.

"Then he leads the party in the campaign, wins his own mandate, and takes the country forward with the full backing of the nation," said PM Lee.

Describing "everything depends on the success of this third transition in our history", he stated that "leadership transition for any country is always tricky" and "many things can go awry".

However, he noted that it's a decision he has thought over carefully and discussed thoroughly with DPM Wong and the other ministers, "both 3G and 4G".

In support of his decision to handover the reins before the next GE, PM Lee stated that the 4G team had "earned their spurs" during the Covid-19 crisis and are increasingly "setting the national agenda".

"Lawrence and the 4G team have been serving for many years now. They have taken on greater responsibilities, and are preparing well to take the helm. They earned their spurs during Covid-19 and increasingly, they are setting the national agenda," he stated.

Highlighting other achievements of the 4G team, Mr Lee shared how there is "no reason to delay the political transition".

"Lawrence has told me that he is ready... I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team and there is no reason to delay the political transition," noted PM Lee. "Therefore, I intend to hand over to DPM Lawrence before the next general election."

He continued: "After that, I will be at the new PM's disposal, I will go wherever he thinks I can be useful, I will do my best to help him and his team to fight and win the next GE, and to fulfil their responsibilities. I want to help him fulfil his responsibilities leading the country, so that Singapore can continue to succeed beyond me and my 3G minister colleagues, for many, many more years to come."

PM Lee also shared how he'd wanted to pass the baton to the 4G leaders by his 70th birthday, but plans were derailed due to the pandemic.

"I am already 71 years old. Because of Covid-19, I missed my previous target, which was to handover and step down before I was 70 years old.

"But next year is the PAP's 70th anniversary, so if all goes well, I will hand over by the PAP's 70th birthday next year. It is not my birthday, but I will borrow it for this purpose!" Mr Lee said, to laughter among the audience.

PM Lee turned emotional as he reminisced on his close to two decades serving as prime minister.

"It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF, and then in the Party and government, for all my adult life," said PM Lee, his voice breaking, noting that he has been a PM "for almost 20 years".

'I am ready for my next assignment': DPM Wong

DPM Wong himself had shared in his opening speech at the convention how people have been asking when the leadership transition would happen.

"I tell them, Akan datang [coming soon]; it's a matter of time," said DPM Wong.

In the conclusion to his speech, DPM Wong noted that he is ready to take on the mantle as the country's next PM.

"So comrades, standing before all of you at this Convention, today I say, I am ready for my next assignment," said Wong, who added that he "will not be in this alone".

"I will have a team of 4G leaders whom I have worked closely with over the years. We are ready to lead. And I will have the advice of Sec-Gen, SM Teo and other 3G Ministers who will continue to serve. They have been excellent mentors and role models, and I value their advice and inputs. And I know I will have the support of each and every one of you - your ideas, your passion, and your hard work on the ground, as we walk this journey together."

