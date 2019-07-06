PM Lee's Facebook post on 1978 Vietnam-Cambodia issue upsets both countries

SINGAPORE - A recent Facebook post by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that touched on Vietnam's invasion of Cambodia in 1978 has sparked anger in both countries.

Last Friday (May 31), Mr Lee wrote on his Facebook that he has written to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to express his condolences on the death of former Thai premier and Privy Council president General Prem Tinsulanonda on May 26.

In praising Gen Prem's capabilities as a leader, Mr Lee said the former leader's premiership coincided with the then-five Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members - Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore - coming together to oppose "Vietnam's invasion of Cambodia and the Cambodian government that replaced the Khmer Rouge".

He said Thailand was on the frontline, facing Vietnamese forces across its border with Cambodia, and that Gen Prem was resolute in not accepting this fait accompli, and worked with ASEAN partners to oppose the Vietnamese occupation in international forums.