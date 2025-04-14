PM Wong addresses first-time voters ahead of GE, vows to work with youth to tackle future challenges

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed first-time voters in a video posted on Facebook and promised to tackle challenges with the younger generation.

In the post on Sunday evening (April 13), he dispelled comments about Gen Z being "soft", "entitled" and "full of themselves".

The Prime Minister said Gen Z "embodies a new desire to not settle for the status quo".

He added that he sees areas for improvement in Singapore and the PAP wants to tackle future challenges with the younger generation.

PM Wong ended the video by saying "let's make Singapore the best she has ever been".

The video also featured scenes of PAP candidates interacting with the community.

Bernadette Giam, introduced as a member of PAP's Sengkang GRC slate on Sunday, was filmed baking with a child and laughing with her friends.

Her fellow candidates, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat and Theodora Lai, were featured cycling. They were also shown dancing with senior citizens respectively.

Marshall Lim was also seen in the video taking pictures along Clarke Quay and talking to a client.

The 38-year-old criminal lawyer was introduced as PAP's candidate for Hougang Single Member Constituency on Sunday.

The five-member PAP team for Aljunied GRC unveiled on Sunday were also featured in the video.

Team leader and marketing director Chan Hui Yuh played the ukulele with a group of music enthusiasts, while newcomers Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, Daniel Liu, Jagathishwaran Rajo, and Dr Adrian Ang were filmed interacting with the community individually.

PM Wong said on Saturday that the PAP will field more than 30 new candidates — the largest in recent history — in its 2025 slate.

[[nid:716669]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com