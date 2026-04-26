PM Wong calls economic partnership a 'key pillar' as Singapore and Japan mark 60 years of ties

Singapore and Japan's economic partnership is a "key pillar" for our country, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a letter to his counterpart in Japan on Sunday (April 26).

The letter, sent to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, was written in commemoration of 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Over the past six decades, the relationship between Singapore and Japan has developed into a "multifaceted partnership" anchored in "close people-to-people ties, substantive co-operation, and a convergence of strategic interests", PM Wong wrote.

"Our economic partnership has been a key pillar."

PM Wong explained that Singapore's early development can find its roots in the investment and technology provided by Japan, which has progressed into the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2002.

Speaking on his trip to Japan from March 17 to 19, he also shared that the elevation of ties between countries to a "strategic partnership" also "reflects the breadth and depth of our ties".

That partnership will also provide a strong framework to guide future co-operation in areas including green and digital economies, as well as supply chain and economic resilience.

PM Wong also promised to continue strengthening the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ahead of Singapore becoming the chairman of Asean in 2027.

PM Wong further highlighted the importance of a rules-based international order, urging collaboration in plurilateral frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

"These efforts will help to uphold a rules-based international order and foster regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity," he said.

"As we commemorate this milestone, I look forward to working closely with you and your government to take our partnership to even greater heights."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com