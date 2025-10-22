PM Wong congratulates new Japan PM Takaichi Sanae, vows closer Singapore-Japan ties

Singapore will continue working closely with Japan to deepen ties for the benefit of both nations, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a letter to Sanae Takaichi, Japan's newly elected prime minister.

PM Wong congratulated Takaichi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, on winning the parliamentary vote on Oct 21 that granted her Japan's premiership.

"Singapore and Japan enjoy multifaceted and longstanding relations," he said.

He noted that cooperation between both nations has "grown from strength to strength" in a variety of sectors from start-ups and innovation to defence and security, with new ventures into more novel areas such as digitalisation and the green economy.

PM Wong also said that Singapore and Japan share similar strategic outlooks, especially in terms of being "trusted partners committed to upholding the multilateral trading system and supporting the rules-based international order".

Calling Japan one of ASEAN's most substantive partners and noting that Singapore is the country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations till 2027, he said: "Singapore will continue to work closely with Japan to deepen its cooperation with ASEAN to foster regional peace and prosperity."

PM Wong also stated that Singapore and Japan will commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

"I look forward to working closely with you to deepen our relations and forge an enduring partnership for the benefit of our peoples," he concluded.

PM Wong also wrote a letter to outgoing Japanese prime minister Ishiba Shigeru, commending Japan's "vital role in promoting peace, stability, and economic co-operation in the region" during his tenure.

"Your leadership in deepening Japan's partnerships with regional and global stakeholders contributed to the region's continued growth and stability," said PM Wong, who added that Ishiba's visits to Southeast Asia in 2025 were a clear reflection of Japan's commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

