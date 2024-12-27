PM Wong to deliver 2025 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 18

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2025 statement in Parliament on Feb 18.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget Statement, as well as a live webcast on the Singapore Budget website.

Members of the public can also find real-time updates of the key announcements on the Ministry of Finance (MOF)'s Facebook page and X account.

After delivery, the full Budget statement will be published, said the MOF in a statement on Friday (Dec 27).

Members of the public can also share their views about the Singapore Budget on Reach's Budget 2025 microsite till Jan 12, 2025, said the ministry.

There will also be a physical listening point at One Raffles Place on Jan 16, 2025.

MOF added they are partnering with the People's Association in digital Ask Kopi Kakis engagement platforms and physical touchpoints in the heartlands to seek public views and suggestions till Jan 12.

Details about the engagement can be found at go.gov.sg/akksyvb25.

