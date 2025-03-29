Singapore closely monitoring situation, ready to offer assistance after Myanmar earthquake: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has offered his condolences to those affected by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar and impacted neighbouring Thailand on Friday (March 28).

PM Wong wrote on Facebook: "Singapore is closely tracking developments in Myanmar and Thailand, following the earthquake in Myanmar.

"My heartfelt thoughts are with everyone affected by the disaster. I also urge Singaporeans in the region to stay safe and follow local advisories. For assistance, contact our Embassies or MFA's 24-hour hotline."

In a separate Facebook post, he offered his "deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones" in the two countries.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with those affected," he continued. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to offer assistance where needed.

"In times of crisis, Asean's strength lies in our unity and shared commitment to supporting one another."

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shared on Facebook that there have been no reports of Singaporeans injured but added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) "is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand to render any necessary consular assistance".

He also provided the contact details for the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok, Yangon and for the MFA Duty Office.

A travel advisory is also in place for Singaporeans to defer travel to Myanmar, and those visiting the country or Thailand are strongly urged to e-register with MFA and buy travel insurance.

MFA also said the Singapore Civil Defence Force is prepared to deploy the Operation Lionheart contingent to assist with urban search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts in Myanmar, in coordination with the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

The earthquake struck at around noon near Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, and was followed by a strong aftershock and some moderate ones, according to Reuters.

The quake caused tremors up to a magnitude of 7.1 in Bangkok, about 1,020 km (635 miles) from the epicentre.

Burmese media MRTV reported that there were at least 144 dead in Myanmar with 732 injured, while a Thai official stated that nine were killed in the capital of Bangkok.

