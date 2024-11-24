PM Wong says 'stakes in the next elections are high', as PAP elects top decision-making body

The People's Action Party (PAP) elected its 38th central executive committee (CEC) - the party's top decision-making body - during the biennial PAP Conference on Sunday (Nov 24).

Party chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the top decision-making body's new members during the event's finale, after party cadres voted on the matter earlier that morning.

Over 3,000 attendees, including PAP cadres, guests and branch activists, were present at the conference, which was held at the Singapore Expo.

Aside from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the new CEC comprises:

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam Minister for National Development Desmond Lee Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

The 12 new members were elected by party cadres through a secret ballot from an initial pool of 19 candidates.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng were also co-opted into the committee, which is expected to meet in a few weeks time to elect PAP's incoming secretary-general.

This is the first time Chee has joined the CEC.

SM Lee to adopt advisory role in CEC

In what he referred to as his last speech as secretary-general and a "significant milestone", SM Lee said that he intends to propose the CEC elect PM Wong as the new party chief when it next meets.

SM Lee added that he will remain in the CEC in a supporting and advisory role, offering PM Wong "the benefit of [his] experience".

"In the CEC, as in the Cabinet, I will neither be the first responder, nor the final decision-maker," he said.

After a tribute video for PAP was played, PM Wong took to the stage.

He spoke in Malay and Mandarin before stating in English that this was his first time addressing party members at the PAP Conference as Singapore’s Prime Minister.

PM Wong added that he will lead the PAP into the next general election, which must be held by November 2025, with the support of SM Lee and the newly-elected CEC.

He then elaborated on the committee's key focus, that the party can no longer operate "from the back", and that they must "come out in front" to explain its policies, and mobilise citizens for causes they believe in and engage them on issues they care about.

This will show them why they can trust and depend on the PAP to provide leadership for Singapore, PM Wong added.

'Stakes in the next election are high'

During his speech, PM Wong also addressed Singapore's unique political challenge in Singapore – that the desire for more opposition voices may risk the loss of a stable and good government.

He added that "the stakes in the next election are high" and that it is not guaranteed that the PAP would win.

PM Wong then urged party members to work hard to earn the confidence and trust of the public to win the mandate to govern Singapore and serve Singaporeans.

He concluded his address by vowing to renew and strengthen the party as the new secretary-general.

"Together, we will fight to win the hearts and minds of our fellow citizens and earn their support and trust through our actions," said PM Wong.

