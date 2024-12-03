PM Wong tests positive for Covid-19, is 'feeling fine overall' and will 'self-isolate'

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (Dec 3) - his first time being down with the virus.

In a Facebook post uploaded at 6.52pm the same day, Mr Wong said that he had woken up in the morning with a bad sore throat, after a stretch of overseas work trips.

He thought initially that he had caught the flu but took a Covid-19 test to be sure.

"Turns out, I've finally succumbed to Covid after all these years!" he said in the post.

"I'm feeling fine overall, and will self-isolate while working from home," said Mr Wong, who turns 52 on Dec 18.

He also advised people to stay updated with their flu shots and vaccinations, especially with many Singaporeans travelling during the holiday season. He added that they should wear a mask and take the necessary precautions should they feel unwell.

Mr Wong was previously the co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 during the pandemic.

