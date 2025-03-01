PM Wong unveils Youth Charter, urges young Singaporeans to shape the nation's future

Siti Nur Sarah was just 14 when her mother brought her out for a spring cleaning event organised by the estate's Residents' Committee, joining voluntary works to help underprivileged communities living in the Jalan Kayu area.

Some 11 years down the road, Sarah is the vice-chairperson of the Jalan Kayu Youth Network and has even spearheaded an initiative - Project Kayu Wave - alongside her peers to help raise awareness on environment and sustainability.

Aside from picking up litter along the beaches on East Coast Park, Sarah also shares her volunteering experience with members of the public.

"While there are many initiatives and events out there promoting sustainability and the environment... the act of jio-ing (inviting) people really makes a huge difference," she told AsiaOne.

Once there's one person who's willing to make that change, their friends would naturally be very curious, and when they gradually join in events, that's when they'll realise [about the common issues] in Singapore."

Launch of Youth Charter

Looking ahead, more young Singaporeans like Sarah may embrace volunteering for the community.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong launched the People's Association (PA) Youth Charter at the Future of YOUth event held at Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza on Saturday (Mar 1).

He attended the event alongside Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong. Also present was Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Janil Puthucheary and members of the PA Youth Movement (PAYM) Council's panel of advisers."

Building upon the Forward Singapore exercise, the PA Youth Charter - developed after a 15-month outreach effort by the PAYM - aims to refresh the youth social compact and understand changing aspirations of young Singaporeans today.

Speaking at the event, PM Wong said that he has always believed that youth have "the ideas and passion" to make Singapore a better place.

"I was very heartened to see many young Singaporeans taking part actively in our conversations to share their aspirations and hopes for Singapore, many of you said you wanted to be involved in building this future," he stated.

He shared that the Youth Charter is the culmination of the 127,000 messages, feedback and input from youth.

Approximately 127,000 youths aged between 15 and 35 participated in 212 conversations, focus group discussions, and other engagements.

This Charter, he added, will encompass three key areas that emerged from these discussions: mental health, racial and religious harmony, and the environment and sustainability.

He explained that the Charter will include 18 statements that reflect the values that Singaporean youths are committed to upholding and living by.

"The Charter is not just about words, it's not a document. It's a call to action, it's a blueprint to shape the community and the Singapore you want for yourselves and your future," he added.

He added that the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the National Youth Council are now planning to develop a broader youth plan together with young Singaporeans.

New SG60 grant

Aside from the one million volunteer hours pledged by the PAYM, a special SG60 PA Engagement Grant to fund youth-led community initiatives was also announced by PM Wong on Saturday.

This grant is to help grassroots organisations and residents create initiatives that contribute back to society and the community.

The grant will see a quantum of up to $3,000 provided to each Youth Network for youths to lead projects on themes they resonate with.

"The Government will do our part to secure Singapore’s future, but we cannot do it alone. We need your support too," PM Wong said.

"Each one of you has a role in writing the next chapter of Singapore’s story... the things you do, the steps you take may be small, but every ripple added together creates a wave, and before you know it, you are making a huge difference."

"To all our young people, I say Singapore’s future is not just something you inherit; it's something you will create, through every action you take, starting today.

"So let's join hands and hearts to build a better Singapore together."

[[nid:714781]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com

hanan.lau@asiaone.com