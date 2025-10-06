PM Wong to visit Australia, New Zealand from Oct 6 to 11, marking 60 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be making his first official visit to Australia and New Zealand as head of government from Oct 6 to 11.

His visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with both countries, and also reaffirms the excellent state of bilateral ties, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Oct 6.

PM Wong will visit Australia from Oct 6 to 9, and will hold the 10th Singapore-Australia leaders' meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The leaders will also participate in the signing of the joint declaration to launch the upgraded Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Wong will also call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn and meet with leader of the opposition Sussan Ley.

He will then leave Canberra for Sydney where will meet with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, senior business leaders, and have a dialogue at the Lowly Institute.

PM Wong will then head to New Zealand to hold a delegation meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The leaders will also participate in the signing of the joint vision statement to launch the Singapore-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a joint press conference.

PM Wong's itinerary includes laying wreaths at the Australian War Memorial and the Auckland War Memorial Museum, and meeting with overseas Singaporeans at receptions in Canberra and Auckland to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence.

He will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, MPs Nadia Ahmad Samdin and Victor Lye and officials from the various ministries.

In PM Wong's absence, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister from Oct 6 to 8, while Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will cover PM Wong's duties from Oct 9 to 11.

Bilateral relations

Singapore is Australia's sixth largest trading partner and the sixth largest source of foreign direct investment as at 2023.

New Zealand and Singapore entered into the New Zealand-Singapore Enhanced Partnership in 2019.

The arrangement deepens cooperation across six areas: trade and economic; defence and security; people-to-people; science, technology and innovation; climate change and green economy; and supply chains and connectivity.

