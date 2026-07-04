PM Wong calls for diverse perspectives at launch of Young PAP Academy: 'You do not need to agree with us on every issue'

"Every generation must bring fresh ideas, new energy and a strong sense of responsibility to take Singapore forward," said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the People's Action Party's (PAP) youth wing Young PAP's (YP) YP40 Festival on Saturday (July 4).

Celebrating four decades of advocacy and action for Singapore at the anniversary conference, the event also marked the launch of the Young PAP Academy and the YP Under 40 Action Fellowship — a launchpad for the next generation of leaders.

In his keynote address at the event, Guest of Honour PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong added: "There's no autopilot for Singapore's success. Our past achievements do not guarantee future success."

He then called upon Singaporeans who care deeply about the country's future to join the party, and to "create real impact for fellow residents".

Speaking to more than 1,200 youth activists and participants, PM Wong emphasised that it was crucial for the party to keep renewing itself and continue governing well for the long term.

"You do not need to agree with us on every single issue. In fact, it's the opposite. We do not want everyone in the PAP to think the same way," he emphasised.

He pointed out that the PAP wants people with different experiences, perspectives and ideas to help tackle the challenges ahead and respond to them effectively.

At the conference, YP Deputy Chairperson Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi announced plans to strengthen the pipeline of future leaders through the launch of the Young PAP Academy.

Working alongside partners including NTUC Youth, the academy will engage and connect with young people through networking, mentorship and leadership development programmes, providing aspiring leaders with opportunities to build their skills and deepen their commitment to serving the community.

YP Adviser Hazlina Abdul Halim also introduced the YP Under 40 Fellowship initiative, offering 40 YP activists across two categories — Emerging Leaders aged 18 to 25 years old, and Impact Leaders aged 26 to 40 years old — a $5,000 seed grant each to bring their idea to life. The team will be guided by industry mentors and senior party leaders.

'Not perfect leaders, but authentic ones'

YP Chairperson and Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan also shared similar sentiments, that the central focus for the Young PAP is on leadership — identifying, recruiting and empowering young leaders for the party, community and nation.

"We want these leaders who contribute to all aspects of life in Singapore — our community, our workspaces and our homes," said Tan.

He added that leadership is not about empty words but action defined by hard policy work, active programmes and service on the ground.

Admitting their desire to groom leaders for the party, Tan emphasised that they are "not looking for perfect leaders, but authentic ones" who are comfortable with their imperfections yet strive to be better versions of themselves.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com