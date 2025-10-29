PM Wong's wife Loo Tze Lui joins other leaders' spouses programme during Asean summit in KL

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's wife Loo Tze Lui joined the wives of other leaders for a spouses programme on Monday (Oct 27) during the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post by the Malaysian Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development on Oct 27, it highlighted the initiative to promote family values, social welfare, and the role of women in community development.

The ministry added that, aside from being a social gathering, this initiative serves as an important platform for informal diplomacy that strengthens human connections among the 11-member bloc.

Hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the luncheon was also featured on her social media, where she highlighted its significance.

Wan Azizah noted that during the programme she had the opportunity to showcase Malaysia's rich heritage and history of preservation through an engaging miniature exhibition, that presented traditional Asean society and cuisine.

She added that the event also included a Malaysia Kebaya Show, which showcased five traditional kebaya designs from various states such as Penang, Selangor and Kelantan.

Also featured was a live demonstration of beaded shoe embroidery by artist Ong Bee Hong, as well as a terrarium-making session guided by local curators.

Traditional Malaysian dishes such as lekor crackers, apam balik, satay, soto, nasi kerabu, Penang laksa, and black glutinous porridge were served during the event.

