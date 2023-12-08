PMA rider, 69, dies after colliding with motorcycle at Jurong West

A 69-year-old man riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) died after he was hit by a motorcyclist in Jurong West on Thursday (Dec 7).

The fatal accident occurred along Jurong West Avenue 1 towards Corporation Road at about 8.35pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness surnamed Xie told the Chinese daily that he was passing by the area when he saw the elderly man lying on the ground, and his wrecked PMA lying on the side of the road.

"The elderly man was likely riding his PMA across the road when he collided with a motorcycle," said the 75-year-old retiree.

"The seat and tyres of the PMA fell off, so the impact [of the collision] must have been quite strong."

Xie said that the young motorcyclist was also flung onto the road.

"He seemed to have injured his legs and neck, and kept groaning in pain."

Some passers-by stepped in to help direct traffic away from the elderly man and motorcyclist, Xie added.

A video he filmed showed three paramedics providing first aid to the elderly man, with one of them performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, several police cars were present and police officers were collecting evidence.

The PMA was severely damaged, and parts of the mobility device were strewn around the road.

A bag filled with tissues and a shoe were also seen on the roadside.

A group of motorcyclists were also seen standing around the accident scene. One of them, who identified himself as Nick, said they were friends of the injured motorcyclist.

"He's already been taken to the hospital. His wife informed us about the accident, and we came over since we were nearby to see if we could help," said the 48-year-old.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a 69-year-old male PMA rider was conveyed unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to the Land Transport Authority, PMAs are allowed on footpaths and cycling paths, but not on roads. It is an offence to ride a device on a path or road which it is prohibited from.

