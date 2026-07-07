Elderly PMA rider taken to hospital after collision with lorry

An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after a lorry ran a red light and collided with her at Toa Payoh.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Tuesday (July 7) at around 10.15am.

The elderly woman had been riding her personal mobility aid (PMA) and crossing the road before being struck by the lorry.

The lorry had ignored the red traffic light, which had been red for about 10 seconds, according to a witness who spoke to Shin Min Daily News.

Another witness told Shin Min that the victim was sent flying three or four meters into the air upon impact with the lorry.

Photos of the incident shared to Facebook show the PMA broken in half, with debris scattered across the road.

Police officers were also seen at the incident site.

One person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said SCDF.

The driver was seen being arrested by the police, reported Shin Min.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for additional information.

[[nid:737197]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com