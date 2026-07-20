PMA rider taken to hospital after accident with Tower Transit bus in Jurong

A 52-year-old personal mobility aid (PMA) user was taken to hospital after he allegedly collided with a bus along Corporation Drive.

He had driven his mobility device from the sidewalk onto the road, hitting a Tower Transit bus and getting jammed under it, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (July 20).

He subsequently fell, resulting in a head injury, the report said.

A video uploaded to the Sgfollowsall Instagram page shows a man lying beside bus number 49 beside a sidewalk as three paramedics tend to him.

The paramedics then lift him up, put him on a stretcher and wheel him towards the rear of an ambulance parked ahead of the bus as the video ends.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a PMA along Corporation Drive at around 9.45am on Sunday.

The male PMA rider was taken unconscious to hospital, while a 68-year-old male bus driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The rider was subsequently taken to National University Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a comment on the video post by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, Tower Transit wrote that Service 49 had been pulling into a bus stop along Corporation Drive when the PMA rider rode off the pavement and into the side of the bus.

The rider fell off his mobility aid and the bus captain alighted to assist the man alongside a passer-by.

"Passengers on board the bus were unharmed," Tower Transit stated. "Tower Transit is in touch with the man's next of kin to offer assistance."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com