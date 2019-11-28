PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth

PHOTO: The Straits Times
David Sun
The New Paper

A teenage e-scooter rider has been taken to court after allegedly knocking down a 12-year-old boy who later lost a tooth.

Brendon Lim Chun Hsien, 19, was charged yesterday with one count of causing hurt by a rash act.

He was allegedly riding at a high speed of about 20kmh in a basketball court near Block 838 Yishun Street 81 on March 28, last year, at around 6pm.

Court documents said Lim was unable to slow down in time when the victim came into his path. The boy suffered injuries to his right cheek and bleeding around a tooth that had to be removed.

On Tuesday evening, a police release said the suspect was arrested after officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division identified him through investigations.

E-scooters have been banned from common areas such as void decks, playgrounds and courts since Sept 1, and have also been banned from footpaths since Nov 5.

Lim is expected to be back in court on Dec 18. If convicted of causing hurt by a rash act, he can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Personal mobility devices Singapore courts

