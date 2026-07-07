PMD rider, 73, dies after being hit by lorry in Toa Payoh; driver arrested with drug utensils in vehicle

A 73-year-old woman who was riding her personal mobility device (PMD) in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (July 7) was struck by a lorry which reportedly ran a red light.

She was taken to hospital unconscious, where she died, the police told AsiaOne in reply to queries.

Officers found drug utensils inside the lorry while the 34-year-old driver had contraband cigarettes on him.

He was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and drug-related offences, said the police.

In reply to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on Lorong 6 Toa Payoh at around 10.15am.

The elderly woman was crossing the road at the time of the accident with the lights in her favour, a witness told Shin Min Daily News.

Another witness told Shin Min the victim was sent flying three or four meters into the air.

Photos of the incident on Facebook show the PMD damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com