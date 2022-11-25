PMD rider evades LTA officer in cat-and-mouse game in Mandai

Is he a "daredevil", or a reckless "idiot"?

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (Nov 24), Izham Sonny shared a cam car footage of what had happened on his way home.

"[He] siam (evade) Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer at Mandai on Nov 22. Daredevil," he quipped.

In the minute-long video, it showed a personal mobility device (PMD) user squeezing in-between a van and a car along Mandai Avenue.

Just when the PMD rider thought he was able to get away scot-free, a motorcycle-riding LTA officer was seen giving chase from behind – much to the delight of Izham, who let out a cheer.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMD users – including electric scooters – are not allowed to ride on public footpaths and roads.

When the LTA officer and the PMD rider were side-by-side on the road, the latter was seen speeding away to a pedestrian walkway.

From the video, it is unclear if the LTA officer managed to catch up with the brazen rider.

In the comments, several netizens were speechless by the audacity of the PMD rider.

"Wild as heck," a netizen wrote, while another shared that he saw an LTA motorcycle and a e-scooter at the side of the road - implying that the PMD rider might have been caught at the end.

Other netizens praised the LTA officer for his professionalism despite the risks involved.

"Although the culprit got away, it's only a matter of time without him realising that he's putting his life at risk," a netizen said, while another chided the rider for being an "idiot".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore Road Vigilante

AsiaOne has contacted Izham and LTA for more information.

In another similar incident, a Certis Cisco officer was seen kicking an e-scooter rider that was zipping down the road.

The incident happened at a traffic junction located along Bedok Reservoir Road, according to a Facebook post by Singapore Road Vigilante shared on Dec 2019.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries then, LTA said that the officer who kicked the PMD rider was suspended, adding that the latter was evading enforcement officers at that time.

Other than where they are allowed on the road, PMD riders have to be aware of the speed limits.

They are required to adhere to the maximum speed limit not exceeding 25 kilometres per hour.

PMD riders who are caught on a pedestrian-only path, footpath or on roads can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed up to three months.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

And those who are caught speeding can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed up to six months. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

