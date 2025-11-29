PMD rider sustains severe head injuries after accident in Punggol, family calls for witnesses

A family is appealing for witnesses after a 35-year-old man sustained severe head injuries during an accident while riding his personal mobility device (PMD) at Punggol.

Marcus Lee, the older brother of the injured PMD rider, made a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 27) calling for witnesses with any information on the incident.

His brother had been on his way home from Punggol Marina to Punggol Field, and was found unconscious on the road side at around 1 to 2am that day.

His brother had reportedly gone to meet some friends at a club before returning home, Lee told 8world.

Lee attached two photos in his post, with one showing his brother hospitalised in critical condition.

He requires intensive medical care after suffering very severe head injuries during the accident, said Lee, who added that his brother is currently in a coma and on life support.

"The doctor told us to prepare for the worst," Lee told 8world.

With his brother in critical condition, Lee and his family are still unable to find out what happened and if other parties were involved.

Lee said: "We would like to plead and appreciate for any eye witnesses if anyone spotted the incident."

AsiaOne has reached out to Lee for more information.

[[nid:726007]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com