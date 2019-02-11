PMD rider taken to hospital after being knocked down by car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after his Personal Mobility Device (PMD) and a car collided in Toa Payoh on Friday (Nov 1).

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, at 10.42pm.

The PMD rider was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident sent in by an ST reader show four medics in yellow vests attending to a man lying on the road with a stationary white car behind him.

Several onlookers are at the scene, which occurred near the Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh hawker centre.

Mr Tan Wei Sien, 25, said he saw the aftermath of the accident while passing by on a bus.

The 25-year-old student from Republic Polytechnic said he saw a food delivery bag lying close to the PMD rider.

"He looked like he was in pain and could not move his head. The medics placed a neck brace on him," he said.

It is unclear which food delivery company the PMD rider was working for.

Police are currently investigating the case.

