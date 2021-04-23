PMD rider travelling at 70kmh zooms past motorcycle on Bukit Timah Seven Mile flyover

Personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on roads, but that's not stopping some people from breaking the law.

A youth on a PMD was recently filmed zooming past a motorcycle as they travelled along Bukit Timah Seven Mile flyover on Wednesday (April 21) night.

Video clips circulating on social media showed the PMD rider with a GrabFood backpack turning to look at the camera of the motorcycle's pillion rider before accelerating and overtaking the motorcycle.

The PMD rider, who was not wearing a helmet, even gave them one last glance before he sped down the road.

The motorcyclist said he had been travelling at 70kmh when the youth on the PMD easily overtook him, which suggests that the device could be illegally modified as PMDs have a legal speed limit of 25kmh.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred.

In August last year, 10 people aged between 16 and 25 were arrested for riding PMDs and e-bikes dangerously along Sheares Avenue.

Four months later, an e-scooter shop owner was jailed for riding his non-compliant PMD at 135kmh along Lim Chu Kang road.

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA), motorised PMDs such as e-scooters are allowed on cycling paths with a speed limit of 25kmh. These devices should be UL2272-certified and registered with the Land Transport Authority.

Those found guilty of riding a PMD on a road can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For performing illegal modifications on active mobility devices, offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed for up to 24 months.

