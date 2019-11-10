PMD rider who crashed into toddler assisting with investigations

The teenager (above) had remained defiant after crashing into the toddler.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
David Sun
The New Paper

Four days after he crashed into a toddler, the 18-year-old e-scooter rider has yet to apologise to the family.

But his mother did.

"His mother came to our unit (on Wednesday night) to apologise and said she did not know what her son had done until the police told her that evening," said the toddler's mother, Madam Siti Aisah, 42.

"She also did not know where her son was because he had not returned home on Wednesday night."

The youth is now assisting with police investigations, after the toddler's father, Mr Garnell Glenn Bernard, 40, a marine supervisor, made a police report on Wednesday night.

The teen was captured on video riding an e-scooter at the void deck of Block 191 Boon Lay Drive on Sunday evening.

Footage from a surveillance camera installed outside the victim's home showed three-year-old Nur Syahirah walking past a pillar at about 8.30pm, followed by the e-scooter speeding towards her before a bang is heard.

TRAUMATISED TODDLER

The crash, which sent the rider flying, left the toddler traumatised and with bruises on her left thigh. The rider suffered a small cut on his right leg.

Madam Siti had previously told The New Paper neighbours had rushed out of their homes to detain the teen, who remained defiant and argued that he was allowed to ride in the void deck.

This was despite notices nearby informing residents of a ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) at common areas in 15 HDB towns, including West Coast, where the incident happened.

A two-month grace period is in place until Oct 31 before users will be punished for flouting the ban, which carries a fine of up to $5,000.

Madam Siti said the neighbours were enraged by the teen's defiance and were about to take matters into their own hands, but she stopped them and told the teen to leave the scene for his own safety.

The family initially did not want to make a police report as he was young and known to them.

Madam Siti told TNP yesterday the rider had messaged her son on social media on Wednesday afternoon to meet and "settle" the issue near the block.

But her son refused, and the rider, who lives on the fifth storey of the block, claimed he had only hit the wall and not the toddler. He also accused the housewife of lying to reporters.

Mr Bernard decided to make the report after the allegations were made against his wife.

Responding to queries from TNP, West Coast Town Council said it takes the safety of residents seriously, and that it had put up notices and issued advisories regarding the PMD ban to every unit last month.

It added that it is reviewing footage from its surveillance cameras in the vicinity and intends to identify and take action against the rider.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Personal mobility devices Accidents

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES