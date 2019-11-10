PMD rider who crashed into toddler assisting with investigations

Four days after he crashed into a toddler, the 18-year-old e-scooter rider has yet to apologise to the family.

But his mother did.

"His mother came to our unit (on Wednesday night) to apologise and said she did not know what her son had done until the police told her that evening," said the toddler's mother, Madam Siti Aisah, 42.

"She also did not know where her son was because he had not returned home on Wednesday night."

The youth is now assisting with police investigations, after the toddler's father, Mr Garnell Glenn Bernard, 40, a marine supervisor, made a police report on Wednesday night.

The teen was captured on video riding an e-scooter at the void deck of Block 191 Boon Lay Drive on Sunday evening.

Footage from a surveillance camera installed outside the victim's home showed three-year-old Nur Syahirah walking past a pillar at about 8.30pm, followed by the e-scooter speeding towards her before a bang is heard.

TRAUMATISED TODDLER

The crash, which sent the rider flying, left the toddler traumatised and with bruises on her left thigh. The rider suffered a small cut on his right leg.